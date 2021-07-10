Love in Mankato collecting diapers, school supplies for people in need

Your Photos
Love in Mankato set to give families free necessities for the 6th year
By Meghan Grey
Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Love in Mankato, a program that donates necessities to local families in need, is starting to collect donations for their drive next month.

“We really focus on giving our community resources that are kind of lacking sometimes for those families that might need some extra help,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Northside Hair Co.

House of Worship hosts the annual initiative, which is now in its sixth year.

“It’s just a way to love on the Mankato community,” added Becki Staley, first lady of the House of Worship.

Love in Mankato organizers closely assess the community’s needs before each year’s program. Leaders said this year, school supplies and diapers stood out among the items in high demand.

“Coming off COVID, it’s been such a hard year, and so many people [were] impacted. Anybody that has a need for to pick up some school clothes for the fall or kids backpacks, those things can, especially with multiple kids, add up,” explained Staley.

Next month, Love in Mankato will host a grand celebration at Sibley Park. Goods such as clothes, diapers, school supplies and more will be available in a store-like setting for anyone in need.

Staley stated, “It is free and just kind of an honor system of people that are in need. There’s no proof of income or anything like that.”

Organizers say it’s special to see the community come together each year.

“I know that our community is going to provide the things that we need, because our community is just giving,” mentioned Clark.

Donations can be dropped off at Northside Hair Co. in North Mankato, Unique Hair and Ink downtown and the House of Worship.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

