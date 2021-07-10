Minnesota to wind down mass vaccination clinics

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - After reaching the goal set by President Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to vaccinate 70% of Minnesota’s 18-and-older population by July 4, Governor Tim Walz announced today that the State of Minnesota will wind down its mass vaccination sites, while continuing efforts to make vaccines accessible with smaller community vaccination sites.

With the exception of the Mall of America location, final doses will be administered at Community Vaccination Program mass vaccination sites on or before August 7.

Minnesotans who have not received their vaccine are still encouraged to get theirs at one of 700 pharmacies, primary care providers, and smaller state-run sites where vaccines will be available across the state.

The State of Minnesota and healthcare providers established a durable, expansive network of around 700 providers offering free and effective COVID-19 vaccines across the state, including at hospitals, doctor’s offices, local pharmacies, and pop-up community vaccination events.

The Community Vaccination Program locations have been an effective part of the state’s vaccination ecosystem by expanding access to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and increasing vaccination opportunities during periods of highest demand.

Since January 2021, the state has administered over 618,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across Minnesota through the Community Vaccination Program.

As of July 11, Minnesota’s state-run Community Vaccination Program locations in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins), Lino Lakes, and Oakdale will only offer second doses of the vaccine.

MSP Terminal 1 (terminal access required), and MSP Terminal 2 (open to general public) will continue to offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination for people 18 years or older until August 7.

The vaccination site at the Mall of America will remain open to serve individuals in both an appointment and walk-up capacity. This site will continue administering the Pfizer vaccine, and it will accept patients 12 years of age and older. Parent or guardian consent is required for COVID-19 vaccination for people younger than 18 years old.

By August 8, all Community Vaccination Program sites will close, except for Mall of America, which will continue to administer vaccines.

Hundreds of providers offer vaccines across the state. Minnesotans can always find vaccine locations close to them by using the Find Vaccine Locations map or by visiting vaccines.gov.

How Minnesotans Can Get their Free Shot after August 7:

Walk in or make an appointment at Mall of America through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-833-431-2053 Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp

Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on https://www.vaccines.gov/ You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Employers may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

About the Community Vaccination Program:

Initiated in January 2020 with the establishment of the state’s Vaccine Pilot Program, the Community Vaccination Program served 21 different cities and administered over 618,000 doses.

In total, the Program hosted 27 different community vaccination sites or events: 10 pilot pop-ups, 10 semi-permanent sites and 7 temporary events.

