Vaccinations rates allow for summer events to return

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Celebrating with the community, being out all the games, all the sounds, the music, the smells, the food, the drinks,” Rito Ayala said. “It has been really good to be out here and seeing a lot of familiar faces.”

North Mankato Fun Days made a comeback this weekend, bringing together people of all ages to enjoy rides, activities, food and of course the annual parade.

After the event took last year off due to the pandemic, attendees say they are happy to be back.

“It has been a blast, ever since we did not have it last year it has brought back to many fun memories of having it and stuff,” Teague Cahill said.

“I am excited that I actually got to come this year and did not have to miss out like last year’s COVID,” Connor Wedel said.

With the state reaching its 70% vaccination goal by the Fourth of July, several events like Fun Days are back this summer.

In the midst of the fun and games, Nicollet County Public Health was at the event to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and provide the public with information.

“Being at a community event like this is a wonderful opportunity to get our faces out there,” public health supervisor for Nicollet County Public Health Bree Allen said.

While the state has met its vaccination goal, Nicollet County Public Health says there’s still work to be done in the county. Although the counties have come a long way, going forward Nicollet County Public Health is working on a plan for the future.

“Instead of focusing on volume we are focusing on outreach and education,” Allen said. “We are doing less you come to us clinics and more of we go to you clinics.”

Attendees say that they are happy that progress in vaccine distribution has allowed for events like Fun Days to come back, and that they are excited to come together and reconnect with their loved ones.

“I haven’t been able to bring my son out here last year, and his grandma saw how he’s grow so much and how much he has changed because of the year off last year,” Ayala said.

