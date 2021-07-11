Your Photos
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials say they’re investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to an Albert Lea hotel.

They say early evidence suggests the source of the respiratory disease may be the spa at the at the Ramada by Wyndham.

Minnesota Department of Health investigators have identified two lab-confirmed cases among individuals from unrelated groups who spent time in the pool and hot tub area around the last weekend of June.

One person remains hospitalized. The other was hospitalized for a time, but has since been discharged. Health officials say Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia with lung inflammation usually caused by infection.

