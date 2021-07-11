Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man accused of entering apartment, threatening to kill occupant

Man accused of entering apartment, threatening to kill occupant
Man accused of entering apartment, threatening to kill occupant(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors have accused a man of bursting into a Mankato apartment and threatening to kill the occupant.

Twenty two-year-old Refugio Sanchez Jr. of North Mankato was charged Wednesday with felony burglary and making threats of violence in Blue Earth County District Court.

According to the charges, a resident at The Quarters apartment complex said he left his door unlocked on June 8 and a man he didn’t know burst into his bedroom.

When he asked the man to leave the man threatened to kill him. Another man entered and led the first intruder out. The men were stopped in the area and Sanchez was identified as the intruder.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More time to shop at the River Hills Mall in Mankato.
River Hills Mall extends hours
Mankato authorities are investigating two juveniles who allegedly approached a vehicle and...
Mankato Public Safety investigating handgun incident
Which is putting a financial strain on Rodney’s and B&L
Two local bars are not seeing Restaurant Revitalization Fund
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Unique Classic Cars in Mankato to...
Celebrating Collector Car Appreciation Day at Unique Classic Cars

Latest News

Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Fun days parade
Fun Days parade returns after a year break
fun days vaccine
Vaccinations rates allow for summer events to return
Love in Mankato set to give families free necessities for the 6th year
Love in Mankato collecting diapers, school supplies for people in need