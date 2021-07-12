Beltrami farmer elected next MSGA president

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After two years as vice president, Mike Skaug was named president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Monday during the organization’s first in-person board meeting in more than a year.

Skaug is also chair of the Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston. He farms alongside his son, Ryan, on their fifth-generation farm in Polk County. He joined the MSGA board in 2012 and later served as treasurer before becoming vice president in 2019.

“I’m humbled and honored my fellow directors have put their confidence in me to lead this storied organization,” said Skaug. “I’m eager to hit the ground running to advocate for our members and promote policies that will improve the profitability outlook for Minnesota farmers.”

Skaug replaced Jamie Beyer, who stepped down after two years as president.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Skaug said. “Jamie has a lot of talent and has done such a great job of explaining complicated issues to folks. She’s been a huge asset to MSGA.”

Beyer will remain a director with MSGA, while also being elected to the Ag Management Solutions board, which oversees MSGA’s daily operations. She was the third female MSGA president, and the first to serve consecutive terms.

“If it wasn’t for MSGA, I would be a lot more pessimistic when it comes to the future of agriculture,” Beyer said. “I see a path forward for agriculture.”

The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association also announced additional changes to its board, with Lincoln County farmer Bob Worth moving from treasurer to vice president. Wells farmer Darin Johnson was elected treasurer and Ryan Mackenthun of Brownton was named secretary.

Strathcona grower Jim Kukowski and Brewster farmer Chris Hill were both reelected to the American Soybean Association, which advocates for growers at the federal level. Farming leaders gave ASA Chair and former President Bill Gordon a standing ovation during his final board meeting before he retires from ASA at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Adam Guetter, a Redwood County farmer and past ASA Young Leader.

Former MSGA President Paul Freeman, who was elected earlier this year to the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, is leaving MSGA after more than a decade on the board.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.