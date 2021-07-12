Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Beltrami farmer elected next MSGA president

FILE — After two years as vice president, Mike Skaug was named president of the Minnesota...
FILE — After two years as vice president, Mike Skaug was named president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Monday during the organization’s first in-person board meeting in more than a year.(Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After two years as vice president, Mike Skaug was named president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Monday during the organization’s first in-person board meeting in more than a year.

Skaug is also chair of the Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston. He farms alongside his son, Ryan, on their fifth-generation farm in Polk County. He joined the MSGA board in 2012 and later served as treasurer before becoming vice president in 2019.

“I’m humbled and honored my fellow directors have put their confidence in me to lead this storied organization,” said Skaug. “I’m eager to hit the ground running to advocate for our members and promote policies that will improve the profitability outlook for Minnesota farmers.”

Skaug replaced Jamie Beyer, who stepped down after two years as president.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Skaug said. “Jamie has a lot of talent and has done such a great job of explaining complicated issues to folks. She’s been a huge asset to MSGA.”

Beyer will remain a director with MSGA, while also being elected to the Ag Management Solutions board, which oversees MSGA’s daily operations. She was the third female MSGA president, and the first to serve consecutive terms.

“If it wasn’t for MSGA, I would be a lot more pessimistic when it comes to the future of agriculture,” Beyer said. “I see a path forward for agriculture.”

The Minnesota Soybean Growers Association also announced additional changes to its board, with Lincoln County farmer Bob Worth moving from treasurer to vice president. Wells farmer Darin Johnson was elected treasurer and Ryan Mackenthun of Brownton was named secretary.

Strathcona grower Jim Kukowski and Brewster farmer Chris Hill were both reelected to the American Soybean Association, which advocates for growers at the federal level. Farming leaders gave ASA Chair and former President Bill Gordon a standing ovation during his final board meeting before he retires from ASA at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Adam Guetter, a Redwood County farmer and past ASA Young Leader.

Former MSGA President Paul Freeman, who was elected earlier this year to the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, is leaving MSGA after more than a decade on the board.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Hastings boat landing.
Body discovered at Hastings boat landing
Mankato Area 77 Lancers participant holds clarinet in rehearsal
Mankato Area 77 Lancers to join school district

Latest News

They partnered with North Mankato Farmers’ Market for Dive into Dairy
Farmeramerica proves dairy important part of diet
They are adding two roundabouts on Riverfront Drive and are ahead of schedule
Highway 14 construction nearing end
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Health official administers vaccine.
Minnesota COVID-19 audit sought by lawmakers looks doubtful