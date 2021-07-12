Farmeramerica proves dairy important part of diet

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Farmers Market and Farmamerica teamed up to tell people just that.

They have a simulating goat milking station as well as butter churning.

This is all in efforts to inform people about the importance of dairy.

According to Farmamerica officials consuming dairy products provides health benefits.

Like building strong bones and providing calcium, protein and vitamin D

”You can get milk from more than just cows. You can get milk from goats, horses, water buffalos. Sheep is a super popular milk that is used in a lot of cheeses, because of the nutrients inside of it. It all depends on where people are at in the country. In Syria and Pakistan because it is super dry there, they use camel milk,” Farmamerica marketing and events intern, Baylee Sorensen said.

According to Farmamerica, with almond and coconut milk on the rise, many Americans aren’t getting the nutrients they need.

