Highway 14 construction nearing end

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are installing two new roundabouts at the intersections on both sides of Highway 14.

Pavement reconstruction is also underway beneath the overpass.

The project started earlier this summer.

Blue Earth County says this project was needed improve traffic flow.

Asphalt will be laid in the upcoming days.

”Actually we are a little bit ahead of schedule. Right now we think we are tracking about two weeks a little bit more ahead of schedule. There is still quite a bit of work left to do, but we are thinking if the weather stays good for us. We should have the work completed by about mid August,” Blue Earth County public works director, Ryan Thilges said.

Blue Earth County officials urge people to not drive on the roundabouts until they are fully ready, adding that the asphalt may look ready but it still needs time to settle.

