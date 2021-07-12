Mankato Area 77 Lancers to join school district

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For more than four decades, the Mankato Area 77 Lancers have upheld a legacy of tradition showcasing the best of athleticism, music and dance.

Known for captivating parade audiences with choreographed street performances, the Lancers have become a pillar in the community.

“The pride of the members, the pride of the staff, the pride of the community, really, has just been a huge boom into the Lancers this entire time,” said co-director Justin Tollefson.

Now in its 43rd year, the summer street band is preparing for it’s biggest change yet. Next fall, the group will march to a new beat as the program shifts from Community Education and Recreation to Mankato Area Public Schools.

Tollefson added, “It was decided by the school board that the district would pick us up as a fall program.”

Since its beginning, the Lancers have been supported by Community Education and Recreation which oversaw membership, programming and finances.

“They’ve done a great job in perpetuating the program and keeping everything moving,” mentioned Tollefson.

Now, the group will officially become a school activity just like theater or sports. Tollefson said the change will open new doors for band members.

“There are a ton of high school bands that are involved and compete and do all the stuff. We’ll be eligible to compete in nationals,” Tollefson explained.

The band will be open to all students grades seven and up.

“What we do performance-wise is sort of above and beyond what these students get a chance to do in just their individual school programs,” stated Tollefson.

While their days marching in the summer parades are coming to an end, fans can see the Lancers on the field at school halftime shows and with a new section.

Tollefson added, “We get to add an entire musical section to the group which is frontline percussion which is all the like the marimbas and pianos and you know guitars or cellos or basically anyone that doesn’t march and parks up on the front line and plays you know stationary instruments.”

Despite the move, the Lancer Parent Association will continue overseeing the band’s needs.

“Even though we’re kind of moving from community ed to the district, we have the Lancer Parent Association, you know, bridging that gap,” Tollefson said.

The Lancers will wrap up this season with their annual Final Concert Friday night at Mankato East High School.

