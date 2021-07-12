Pile it on returns a success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ECHO Food Shelf gets a boost in donations following this year’s North Mankato Fun Days Parade.

Volunteers from area businesses collected non-perishable food items and cash along the parade route as part of the annual Pile It On initiative.

More than 1,500 pounds of food and two-thousand $400 in cash contributions are being donated to the food shelf after this weekend’s collection at the parade.

“I’m proud of being in a community that is responsive to the needs of the community itself, so it’s definitely a great feeling,” says Deisy De Leon Esqueda, Mankato Echo Food Shelf.

“Sometimes it’s overwhelming to see as much as we get all the time from the community from you know everybody,” says Suzanne Lewis, Mankato Echo Food Shelf.

This year marked the 28th year of Pile It On. Since its beginning, the initiative has collected more than 82.000 pounds of food and $56,000 in cash contributions for the food shelf.

