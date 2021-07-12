Your Photos
Police investigating armed robbery incident

Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday night.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday night.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it received reports of a robbery near Dublin Heights Apartments around 5:30 p.m.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but authorities say a gun was shown and two vehicles were involved.

Officers were able to stop both vehicles nearby and identify the teenagers involved.

An extraditable warrant was also issued for a juvenile in another state who was involved. The teens are facing robbery charges.

Authorities believe the suspects and victims have had previous interactions with each other.

Video evidence is currently being obtained and the investigation is ongoing.

