Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Paul woman sues over alleged injury during Floyd protest

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul woman who says she was shot in the face with a projectile while protesting peacefully outside a Minneapolis police precinct after the killing of George Floyd has filed a federal lawsuit.

Ana Marie Gelhaye says the shooting caused permanent injury to her eye.

The suit alleges that police violated her constitutional rights, including First Amendment protections.

The Star Tribune reports that medical professionals say Gelhaye suffered iris and retinal trauma and other permanent damage, incurring expensive medical bills.

The Minneapolis city attorney declined to comment on the suit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Hastings boat landing.
Body discovered at Hastings boat landing
Mankato Area 77 Lancers participant holds clarinet in rehearsal
Mankato Area 77 Lancers to join school district

Latest News

Jason Harrell, the head golf professional at Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter, Minn.,...
Tips from the Tee Box: Improving your feel around the greens
Tips from the Tee Box: Improving your feel around the greens
St. Paul woman sues over alleged injury during Floyd protest
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident