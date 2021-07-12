Your Photos
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in St. Peter are searching for a man who allegedly escaped while on a pass from an adult foster care facility.

According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left the foster home on July 2nd and did not return by the required time.

McCarley is considered mentally ill and dangerous under Minnesota statutes.

He has not been located and a warrant has been issued out of a concern for public safety.

Anyone with information regarding McCarley’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. Peter police by calling 507-931-1550.

