State closing majority of mass vaccination sites in August

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (FILE PICTURE)(KEYC News Now)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is planning to close all but one of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites by Aug. 7.

A statement from Gov. Tim Walz says the state will focus on the several hundred smaller vaccination sites around the state, at pharmacies and health care providers.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has been stagnant in recent weeks, at about two-thirds of residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose.

The Mall of America location will be the only state-run mass vaccination site to stay open past the first week of August.

Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
