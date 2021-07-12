Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64...
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, July 11, 2021, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.(Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Hastings boat landing.
Body discovered at Hastings boat landing
Maverick football quarterback, JD Ekowa, is returning to the field for Minnesota State Mankato...
NCAA eligibility changes force big decisions, many Mavericks choose to move on
Which is putting a financial strain on Rodney’s and B&L
Two local bars are not seeing Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Latest News

Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli...
Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud
President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD