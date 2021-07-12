Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Hastings boat landing.
Body discovered at Hastings boat landing
Mankato Area 77 Lancers participant holds clarinet in rehearsal
Mankato Area 77 Lancers to join school district

Latest News

Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to stop GOP voting bill
President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police