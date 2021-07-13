Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2 men sentenced to life for killing real estate agent

FILE — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota...
FILE — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, both 42, were found guilty in Hennepin County District Court last month in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh.

Prosecutors say Baugh was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. She was found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.

Investigators say the men were part of a scheme aimed at getting to Baugh’s boyfriend, who had a feud with a former business associate and drug dealer.

Baugh’s boyfriend was shot and wounded during the altercation, for which jurors convicted both men of attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Hastings boat landing.
Body discovered at Hastings boat landing

Latest News

FILE - In a June 10, 2021 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks with community leaders...
Reynolds says Iowa will pay for troopers sent to border
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a Fairfax man was airlifted Monday afternoon to...
Fairfax man airlifted to HCMC following motorcycle crash
They are adding two roundabouts on Riverfront Drive and are ahead of schedule
Highway 14, Riverfront Drive construction ahead of schedule
Highway 14, Riverfront Drive construction ahead of schedule