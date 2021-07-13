Body of woman found along road in Stearns County

ST. STEPHEN, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating a death in Stearns County.

Gary Granquist tells WCCO-TV that sheriff’s deputies informed him they found the body of a woman on his property in St. Stephen.

Granquist says he wasn’t told how the woman died, but that she was found dead in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office said it would release more information about the investigation Tuesday.

