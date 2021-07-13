Fairfax man airlifted to HCMC following motorcycle crash

RIDGELY, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Nicollet County say a Fairfax man was airlifted Monday afternoon to Hennepin County Medical Center following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the crash near the intersection of Nicollet County Road 21 and 701st Avenue in Ridgely Township.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 19-year-old Lawrence Dean Grunke of Fairfax.

Grunke was airlifted from the scene and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax Police Department and Fairfax Ambulance Service.

