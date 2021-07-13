Farmamerica highlights importance of dairy as part of diet

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Farmers Market and Farmamerica teamed up to highlight the importance of dairy in your diet.

They have a simulated goat milking station, as well as butter churning. This is all in an effort to inform people about the importance of dairy.

According to Farmamerica officials, consuming dairy products provides health benefits, such as building strong bones and providing calcium, protein and vitamin D.

”You can get milk from more than just cows. You can get milk from goats, horses, water buffaloes. Sheep is a super popular milk that is used in a lot of cheeses, because of the nutrients inside of it. It all depends on where people are at in the country. In Syria and Pakistan, because it is super dry there, they use camel milk,” explained Baylee Sorensen, marketing and events intern at Farmamerica.

According to Farmamerica, with almond and coconut milk on the rise, many Americans aren’t getting the nutrients they need.

