Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) — Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect. They brought them to Goldmount Veterinary Clinic for boarding and substantial care needed for many of the horses.

But conflict arose when it came time to pay the bill.

According to a complaint out of Martin County, a misunderstanding led to the dispute over who is responsible for the cost of the horses’ care.

One month after the horses were left at Goldmount, an employee with AHS stated that he had assumed that the facility would eventually be able to sell the ponies, and that would cover any cost incurred by Goldmount.

The complaint notes that no agreement was ever made in writing and was never agreed to by Goldmount, nor was it ever mentioned before.

By the end of 2018, the bill for the care of the animals surpassed $320,000, none of which was paid for.

“The jury found both breach of contract and unjust enrichment, which both basically mean my client provided services and wasn’t paid,” said Corey Genelin, an attorney and partner at Gislason & Hunter LLP.

Genelin, who represents Goldmount, said the jury agreed to the maximum damages at $25 per day per horse from the day they were dropped off to October 2020.

And Goldmount Veterinary Clinic is now entitled to do whatever they wish with the horses.

“The real crux of the case was that August and September of 2018 time frame, when the Humane Society was refusing to pay the bill, and it was not clear at that point what should be done with the horses. I think both sides kind of stuck to their guns instead of maybe reaching a middle ground, and so the damages just continued to pile up,” Genelin explained.

Today, Goldmount is working on adopting out all of the horses brought to them for care.

The Animal Humane Society says it will file an appeal, calling the verdict “unjust,” and the horses “hostages” in this case.

