Highway 14, Riverfront Drive construction ahead of schedule

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction at Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive is ahead of schedule.

Crews have been installing two new roundabouts at the intersection on both sides of Highway 14.

Pavement reconstruction is also underway beneath the overpass.

The project started earlier this summer.

Blue Earth County says this project was needed to improve traffic flow.

Asphalt will be laid in the upcoming days.

“Actually, we are a little bit ahead of schedule. Right now, we think we are tracking about two weeks or a little bit more ahead of schedule,” Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said. “There is still quite a bit of work left to do, but we are thinking, if the weather stays good for us, we should have the work completed by about mid-August.”

Blue Earth County officials urge people to not drive on the roundabouts until they are fully ready, adding that the asphalt may look ready, but it still needs time to settle.

