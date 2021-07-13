Hilltop Florist partners with Mac Initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hilltop Florist continues its support for local non-profits through its Hope in Bloom program.

Each month, Hilltop Florist selects a different local non-profit, designs a custom floral arrangement and donates 20% of the proceeds to the organization to support their cause.

“It’s a way we can provide some type of awareness in the community but also give back,” Hilltop Florist Owner Deb Newman said.

For the month of July, the program benefits The Mac Initiative, a partnership with Sioux Trails Mental Health Center, that provides mental health support to grieving parents of babies who are stillborn or lost to neonatal death.

Bouquet orders can be made online or by calling Hilltop Florist at (507) 387-7908.

