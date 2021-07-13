Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hilltop Florist partners with Mac Initiative

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hilltop Florist continues its support for local non-profits through its Hope in Bloom program.

Each month, Hilltop Florist selects a different local non-profit, designs a custom floral arrangement and donates 20% of the proceeds to the organization to support their cause.

“It’s a way we can provide some type of awareness in the community but also give back,” Hilltop Florist Owner Deb Newman said.

For the month of July, the program benefits The Mac Initiative, a partnership with Sioux Trails Mental Health Center, that provides mental health support to grieving parents of babies who are stillborn or lost to neonatal death.

Family launches Mac Initiative to help parents dealing with infant loss

Bouquet orders can be made online or by calling Hilltop Florist at (507) 387-7908.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a Fairfax man was airlifted Monday afternoon to...
Fairfax man airlifted to HCMC following motorcycle crash
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police searching for man in connection to homicide

Latest News

Hilltop Florist partners with Mac Initiative
Purchases of silent auction items/packages directly benefit the YWCA's programs and work in the...
YWCA’s Women of Distinction silent auction launches online
YWCA’s Women of Distinction silent auction launches online
They partnered with North Mankato Farmers’ Market for Dive into Dairy
Farmamerica highlights importance of dairy as part of diet