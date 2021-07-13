Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System to offer sports physicals for student athletes

Student athlete gets height measured during sports physical
Student athlete gets height measured during sports physical(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a sports physical clinic to prepare student athletes for the upcoming school year.

“The sports physical is a really important part of getting ready for sports. It helps us to screen for common musculoskeletal injuries and then also common medical problems that may create issues as you’re participating in sports,” said Dr. Wade Johnson, D.O., Department Chair and Senior Associate Consultant of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The Minnesota State High School League requires student athletes to complete sports physicals.

Johnson added, “It has to be done every two years, and it is really good to get it done in this setting with people who’ve been trained in sports medicine. We will have a big team of athletic trainers, physical therapists, nurses and physicians helping to carry out the screening process.”

The clinic is open to all student athletes entering grades 7 through 12, including those who are not Mayo Clinic Health System patients.

“The appointment takes about 15 minutes, and you’ll be screened by both physical therapy or athletic training, and you’ll be taken care of by one of the family medicine or orthopedics physicians,” Johnson explained.

Each appointment costs $20 which is payable by cash or check.

“You’ll have your height and your weight and vital signs, hearing and vision checked as well,” stated Johnson.

Student athletes that did not get a physical last year may need to complete a make-up screening.

Johnson mentioned, “Last year, because of COVID, the requirement was pushed. If you were required to do it last year and you didn’t, this year, you would have to catch up to do the exam.”

The clinic will be held Thursday, July 29th from 5 to 8pm at the Madison East Mall. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 507-594-7474.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a Fairfax man was airlifted Monday afternoon to...
Fairfax man airlifted to HCMC following motorcycle crash
FILE — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota...
2 men sentenced to life for killing real estate agent

Latest News

They partnered with North Mankato Farmers’ Market for Dive into Dairy
Farmamerica highlights importance of dairy as part of diet
Farmamerica highlights importance of dairy as part of diet
The state of Minnesota will close mass vaccination sites in August.
Minnesota to wind down mass vaccination clinics
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products