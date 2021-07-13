Mayo Clinic Health System to offer sports physicals for student athletes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a sports physical clinic to prepare student athletes for the upcoming school year.

“The sports physical is a really important part of getting ready for sports. It helps us to screen for common musculoskeletal injuries and then also common medical problems that may create issues as you’re participating in sports,” said Dr. Wade Johnson, D.O., Department Chair and Senior Associate Consultant of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

The Minnesota State High School League requires student athletes to complete sports physicals.

Johnson added, “It has to be done every two years, and it is really good to get it done in this setting with people who’ve been trained in sports medicine. We will have a big team of athletic trainers, physical therapists, nurses and physicians helping to carry out the screening process.”

The clinic is open to all student athletes entering grades 7 through 12, including those who are not Mayo Clinic Health System patients.

“The appointment takes about 15 minutes, and you’ll be screened by both physical therapy or athletic training, and you’ll be taken care of by one of the family medicine or orthopedics physicians,” Johnson explained.

Each appointment costs $20 which is payable by cash or check.

“You’ll have your height and your weight and vital signs, hearing and vision checked as well,” stated Johnson.

Student athletes that did not get a physical last year may need to complete a make-up screening.

Johnson mentioned, “Last year, because of COVID, the requirement was pushed. If you were required to do it last year and you didn’t, this year, you would have to catch up to do the exam.”

The clinic will be held Thursday, July 29th from 5 to 8pm at the Madison East Mall. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 507-594-7474.

