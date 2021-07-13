Your Photos
Minneapolis TSA agent accused of taking images of females

In this Monday, March 30, 2009 file photo, airline passengers line up at the TSA security check...
In this Monday, March 30, 2009 file photo, airline passengers line up at the TSA security check at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minn.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Transportation Security Administration supervisor who is charged with recording video of a young boy riding a luggage carousel is also accused of taking dozens of images of young females at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The revelation was made during an investigation into the incident involving the 9-year-old boy.

The 37-year-old Savage man is charged with a misdemeanor count of violating government data practices.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the man is unlikely to be charged with taking images of the females, as it would be hard to identify them.

The man declined to comment when reached by the Star Tribune.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

