New walk-up window available at Blue Earth County License Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County License Center expands its hours for tab renewals and birth certificates among other services at its walk-up window.

Residents can now renew tabs and get birth certificates at the window from 7:30 am - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other services start at 8:00 a.m.

The intention behind expanding hours is to allow people to use these services before their workday begins. Blue Earth County officials say it has increased efficiency immensely.

“We have nothing, but positive comments about it because the idea is for them to come to the window with something quick. A quick transaction so they don’t have to wait inside for as long. So they have a choice, they can go inside of the building or go to the walk-up window. Usually, it’s a fast transaction so you are in and out quite quickly,” Suzanne Jensen, Blue Earth County License Center.

The idea came about during the pandemic when everything was shutting down at sporadic times.

