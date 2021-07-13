Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New walk-up window available at Blue Earth County License Center

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County License Center expands its hours for tab renewals and birth certificates among other services at its walk-up window.

Residents can now renew tabs and get birth certificates at the window from 7:30 am - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other services start at 8:00 a.m.

The intention behind expanding hours is to allow people to use these services before their workday begins. Blue Earth County officials say it has increased efficiency immensely.

“We have nothing, but positive comments about it because the idea is for them to come to the window with something quick. A quick transaction so they don’t have to wait inside for as long. So they have a choice, they can go inside of the building or go to the walk-up window. Usually, it’s a fast transaction so you are in and out quite quickly,” Suzanne Jensen, Blue Earth County License Center.

The idea came about during the pandemic when everything was shutting down at sporadic times.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a Fairfax man was airlifted Monday afternoon to...
Fairfax man airlifted to HCMC following motorcycle crash
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited New Ulm to ride on the new Bird...
Zooming on scooters in New Ulm
FILE — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota...
2 men sentenced to life for killing real estate agent

Latest News

New walk-up window available at Blue Earth County License Center
Lisa and Kelsey from KEYC News Now This Morning visited with Greg Traylor, owner of TNT Eats,...
Learning new skills on the grill with TNT Eats
Learning new skills on the grill with TNT Eats
For the month of July, Hilltop Florist donates 20 percent of proceeds from particular bouquet...
Hilltop Florist partners with Mac Initiative