Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Southern MN Initiative Foundation receives grant to help emerging entrepreneurs

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, or SMIF, was awarded $100,000 to help emerging entrepreneurs.

SMIF was one of 26 nonprofits awarded funds by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

More than 3 million dollars was allocated to support businesses led by people of color, women, veterans and those with disabilities.

SMIF said the funds will help them further their work in economic and early childhood development.

“We invest it in three key areas: business lending and other support for new entrepreneurs in our region. We invest a lot in early childhood training programs in partnership with Abdo and Capstone Publishing companies,” said Tim Penny, President and CEO of SMIF.

SMIF said the funds will be distributed across 20 counties in southern Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a Fairfax man was airlifted Monday afternoon to...
Fairfax man airlifted to HCMC following motorcycle crash
FILE — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota...
2 men sentenced to life for killing real estate agent

Latest News

For the month of July, Hilltop Florist donates 20 percent of proceeds from particular bouquet...
Hilltop Florist partners with Mac Initiative
Hilltop Florist partners with Mac Initiative
Purchases of silent auction items/packages directly benefit the YWCA's programs and work in the...
YWCA’s Women of Distinction silent auction launches online
YWCA’s Women of Distinction silent auction launches online