Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sweet corn farmers gearing up for harvest season

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Sweet corn farmers are gearing up for the harvest season.

It may seem early to think about harvest season, but that’s because the sweet corn harvest happens sooner than field corn.

Sweet corn is bigger and much sweeter than field corn.

Contrary to popular belief, when cooking, sweet corn should only be heated for four to five minutes.

Guldan Family Farm is just beginning its harvesting process for sweet corn.

“Obviously, you want to eat it when the plant is still alive. You get that nice fresh pop of moisture, you take a bite and it is juicy. Field corn you are going to want to let dry out to get the right content and the full maturity, and it gets harvested after it has fully died and dried off for the farmers to combine with,” explained Tim Guldan, owner of Guldan Family Farm.

Guldan says that sweet corn is a very popular crop, and his eight acres of sweet corn will be harvested from now until it gets cold.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to Albert Lea hotel
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police searching for man in connection to homicide
Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Hastings boat landing.
Body discovered at Hastings boat landing

Latest News

FILE - In a June 10, 2021 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks with community leaders...
Reynolds says Iowa will pay for troopers sent to border
FILE — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota...
2 men sentenced to life for killing real estate agent
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a Fairfax man was airlifted Monday afternoon to...
Fairfax man airlifted to HCMC following motorcycle crash
They are adding two roundabouts on Riverfront Drive and are ahead of schedule
Highway 14, Riverfront Drive construction ahead of schedule
Highway 14, Riverfront Drive construction ahead of schedule