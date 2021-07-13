Sweet corn farmers gearing up for harvest season

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Sweet corn farmers are gearing up for the harvest season.

It may seem early to think about harvest season, but that’s because the sweet corn harvest happens sooner than field corn.

Sweet corn is bigger and much sweeter than field corn.

Contrary to popular belief, when cooking, sweet corn should only be heated for four to five minutes.

Guldan Family Farm is just beginning its harvesting process for sweet corn.

“Obviously, you want to eat it when the plant is still alive. You get that nice fresh pop of moisture, you take a bite and it is juicy. Field corn you are going to want to let dry out to get the right content and the full maturity, and it gets harvested after it has fully died and dried off for the farmers to combine with,” explained Tim Guldan, owner of Guldan Family Farm.

Guldan says that sweet corn is a very popular crop, and his eight acres of sweet corn will be harvested from now until it gets cold.

