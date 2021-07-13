Your Photos
Wanted robbery suspect taken into custody


Authorities in Dickinson County say they have taken a man into custody who was wanted for first-degree robbery among other warrants.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEA, S. DAK. (KEYC) - Authorities in Dickinson County say they have taken a man into custody who was wanted for first-degree robbery among other warrants.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Miles was arrested earlier today in Tea, South Dakota.

According to authorities, he is currently in Minnehaha County jail in Sioux Falls awaiting extradition to Iowa.

The sheriff’s office conducted a joint operation with the Milford Police Department yesterday in an attempt to arrest Miles at a home in Milford. Officials say they located the monitor bracelet Miles was supposed to be wearing, but he was not found inside.

