YWCA’s Women of Distinction silent auction launches online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Those looking to bid ahead of the silent auction for the YWCA Mankato’s upcoming Women of Distinction event can do so now.

The silent auction went live online Monday online and is scheduled to remain live until the annual Women of Distinction event on Thursday, July 15. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

The Women of Distinction event is an evening that celebrates local women and their contributions to racial justice, advocacy, civic engagement and women’s empowerment.

“We’ve collected a bunch of items for the silent auctions from all across town, all across industries, [such as] handmade items, items from local stores that people can bid on,” YWCA Adults Program Coordinator Sophie Hoiseth said.

YWCA Mankato's Women of Distinction takes place Thursday, July 15th at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Join... Posted by YWCA Mankato on Friday, July 9, 2021

Visit the YWCA Mankato website for more information about the Women of Distinction event.

