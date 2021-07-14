Your Photos
Blue Earth County Library hosts ‘Remarkable Reptiles’ presentation

James Gerholdt holds one of this snakes he presents during his "The Remarkable Reptiles"...
James Gerholdt holds one of this snakes he presents during his "The Remarkable Reptiles" presentation.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Families at Sibley Park got an up-close look at some slimy, scaly friends.

Blue Earth County Library hosted zoo keeper Jim Gerholdt for his “Remarkable Reptiles Presentation”, an educational event featuring an array of reptiles.

“I show turtles, snakes and lizards, try to talk about some of the Minnesota species and try to let people know that not everything is bad like most people think...and job with the snakes is to bring people over from the dark side,” said Gerholdt.

This day was part of various events hosted by the library as part of their summer reading programs. Up Next, Thursday, July 13, a petting zoo featuring pigs and ponies at the Blue Earth County Library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

