Burgess signs professional deal with Manitoba Moose

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey player is taking his talents to the next level.

Forward Todd Burgess is the latest Maverick to ink a deal this summer after signing with the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday. The Moose are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

The #MBMoose announced today the team signed forward Todd Burgess to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season.



Burgess played one season with MSU after transferring to the program ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

The forward recorded 14 points in 25 games for the Mavericks and helped the team advance to its first Frozen Four appearance in program history.

