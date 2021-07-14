Burgess signs professional deal with Manitoba Moose
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey player is taking his talents to the next level.
Forward Todd Burgess is the latest Maverick to ink a deal this summer after signing with the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday. The Moose are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.
Burgess played one season with MSU after transferring to the program ahead of the 2020-2021 season.
The forward recorded 14 points in 25 games for the Mavericks and helped the team advance to its first Frozen Four appearance in program history.
