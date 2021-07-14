Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Canadian wildfires impact air quality in U.S.

Fire trucks drive toward smoke from a wildfire near Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday, May 8,...
Fire trucks drive toward smoke from a wildfire near Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday, May 8, 2016.(Rachel La Corte | AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Burning wildfires in Canada are causing air quality issues in parts of the U.S., including Minnesota and North Dakota.

Weather experts say the smoke sometimes stays aloft, but in this particular case it’s lingering closer to the ground.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for much of the state including Moorhead, Bemidji, Roseau, and East Grand Forks out of concern for public health.

Those with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory illnesses can be at risk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society

Latest News

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military
A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric...
Boy receives birthday present from NYPD to replace stolen scooter