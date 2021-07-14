Canadian wildfires impact air quality in U.S.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Burning wildfires in Canada are causing air quality issues in parts of the U.S., including Minnesota and North Dakota.

Weather experts say the smoke sometimes stays aloft, but in this particular case it’s lingering closer to the ground.

SMOKE FORECAST: Here is today’s projection of where wildfires will create a smoky / hazy sky across the United States. #Wildfires pic.twitter.com/l0kqboqXKV — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) July 14, 2021

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for much of the state including Moorhead, Bemidji, Roseau, and East Grand Forks out of concern for public health.

Those with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory illnesses can be at risk.

