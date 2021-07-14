Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Condo inspections left to property owners in Minnesota

FILE — A for sale sign is shown in front of a condo building in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 30,...
FILE — A for sale sign is shown in front of a condo building in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 30, 2010.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some local building inspectors in Minnesota are fielding questions from residents worried about the safety of their condo buildings following the collapse of a tower in Surfside, Florida last month.

In Minnesota, there is no state requirement for regular inspections of condo buildings. But, state officials say Minnesota doesn’t face the same risks as Florida and has tough building codes that govern building construction.

“We’re not Florida,” said Scott McLellan, the state building official at the Department of Labor and Industry. “Minnesota has its own unique challenges, and it’s more having to do with our extreme temperatures and heavy snowfalls. ... Are we doing everything we should be here in our state for our perceived risks? I would say yes we are.”

The responsibility of maintaining and regularly checking condo buildings for structural issues rests with property owners in Minnesota, not local or state building inspectors, the Star Tribune r eported. Inspections are done on new construction, unless local governments opt out of that requirement.

In Florida, the Champlain Towers South building suddenly collapsed June 24. As of Tuesday, 95 people are confirmed dead while 14 people are still missing in the debris. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the collapse.

In Minneapolis, the city inspects apartment buildings regularly for code and safety compliance. Condo buildings are inspected on a complaint basis, when construction permits are required or when owners of a condo unit apply for a rental license.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society

Latest News

The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk
Fire trucks drive toward smoke from a wildfire near Fort McMurray, Alberta on Sunday, May 8,...
Canadian wildfires impact air quality in U.S.
FILE PHOTO. The Office of the Legislative Auditor says it found no evidence that the state of...
Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Mollie Tibbetts case