Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreens due to benzene traces

This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in...
This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its sunscreen products after testing found low levels of benzene _ a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure _ in some product samples, the company said late Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
By LINDA A. JOHNSON
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of sun protection factor, or SPF. The products were distributed nationwide through retailers.

The health care giant said the benzene was found after testing by the company and an independent laboratory. It is investigating how the chemical got into the products.

J&J said it’s working to get all lots of the five products removed from store shelves. It urged consumers to stop using the sunscreens immediately and said customers can get a refund by calling J&J’s Consumer Care Center at 1-800-458-1673. More information is available at the websites for Neutrogena and Aveeno.

J&J said in a statement that “use of these products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences” and that it voluntarily decided to recall them “out of an abundance of caution.” The statement added that people should use an alternate sunscreen to protect themselves from the skin cancer melanoma.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that’s present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels. It also can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The chemical’s effects vary by whether a person accidentally inhales or ingests it or gets it on skin and clothing. Symptoms range from dizziness and irregular heartbeat to convulsions and, at very high levels, death.

J&J, which is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, said it has notified the Food and Drug Administration of the recall.

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather
D. Wennes, clinical director at Associated Psychological Services, types on his computer...
Study: Shorter workweek leads to increased happiness, no loss in productivity
These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim
Most families will get the expanded child tax credit based on their last tax return, but...
Enhanced Child Tax Credit: What you should know
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Mollie Tibbetts case