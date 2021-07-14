Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

FILE — Community members protest against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline in northern...
FILE — Community members protest against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Gage Cureton)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tribal and environmental groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline have asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision affirming the approvals of the project.

The state Commerce Department, which was part of the earlier appeal, is not joining in the appeal this time.

The legal move comes as protests continue along the route in northern Minnesota. More than 500 protesters have been arrested or issued citations since construction on the Minnesota leg of the project began last December.

Meanwhile, opponents are demanding more transparency from state officials about a spill last week of drilling mud into a river that the pipeline will cross.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Mollie Tibbetts case
FILE — Soybeans show the effects of a 2013 drought in Texas in this file photo. Government...
MDA makes disaster recovery loans available to Minnesota farmers
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update