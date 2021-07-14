Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato to remain metropolitan statistical area

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it would scrap plans to reclassify metropolitan statistical areas across the nation, including the Mankato MSA.

Mankato and North Mankato, with a population of about 61,000, could’ve been downgraded and classified as a micropolitan area since it would not have met the 100,000 resident requirements laid out by the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this year.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was among the 22 U.S. Senators asking for further review of the issue, with federal funding for cities of all sizes at stake.

Mankato and North Mankato city leaders had also made their case to keep the designation it held since 1950.

RELATED: How the reclassification would have impacted federal funding for Mankato area programs, organizations

“It made a huge difference that Mankato is united on this and got involved; called it to my attention, and I ended up leading the letter and the effort nationally. Our people were loud and proud and they came forward to see change. And guess what? It worked,” Klobuchar said.

Greater Mankato Growth CEO and President Jessica Beyer released the following statement in response to the Biden administration’s decision.

“Preservation of the Mankato/North Mankato MSA status is excellent news for our region!  Collaborative advocacy efforts have been in key.

“Federal funding eligibility for infrastructure, transportation, and other critical services to our region will be retained, while avoiding competition between larger and smaller communities. Also, economic development opportunities for the Mankato/North Mankato MSA would continue to be included in business databases that bring new investment.

“Greater Mankato Growth, along with our Regional Economic Development Alliance partners worked diligently with our Federal Delegation, State officials, and additional agencies at the State and Federal level to inform, engage, and provide opposition to the proposed changes to the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Mankato authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving multiple juveniles Saturday...
Police investigating armed robbery incident
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
FILE — Authorities in Nicollet County say a Fairfax man was airlifted Monday afternoon to...
Fairfax man airlifted to HCMC following motorcycle crash
FILE — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota...
2 men sentenced to life for killing real estate agent

Latest News

Mankato to remain metropolitan statistical area
FILE - In a June 10, 2021 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks with community leaders...
Reynolds says Iowa will pay for troopers sent to border
Health official administers vaccine.
Minnesota COVID-19 audit sought by lawmakers looks doubtful
Minnesota COVID-19 audit sought by lawmakers looks doubtful