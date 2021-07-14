Mankato to remain metropolitan statistical area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it would scrap plans to reclassify metropolitan statistical areas across the nation, including the Mankato MSA.

Mankato and North Mankato, with a population of about 61,000, could’ve been downgraded and classified as a micropolitan area since it would not have met the 100,000 resident requirements laid out by the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this year.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was among the 22 U.S. Senators asking for further review of the issue, with federal funding for cities of all sizes at stake.

Mankato and North Mankato city leaders had also made their case to keep the designation it held since 1950.

“It made a huge difference that Mankato is united on this and got involved; called it to my attention, and I ended up leading the letter and the effort nationally. Our people were loud and proud and they came forward to see change. And guess what? It worked,” Klobuchar said.

Greater Mankato Growth CEO and President Jessica Beyer released the following statement in response to the Biden administration’s decision.

“Preservation of the Mankato/North Mankato MSA status is excellent news for our region! Collaborative advocacy efforts have been in key.

“Federal funding eligibility for infrastructure, transportation, and other critical services to our region will be retained, while avoiding competition between larger and smaller communities. Also, economic development opportunities for the Mankato/North Mankato MSA would continue to be included in business databases that bring new investment.

“Greater Mankato Growth, along with our Regional Economic Development Alliance partners worked diligently with our Federal Delegation, State officials, and additional agencies at the State and Federal level to inform, engage, and provide opposition to the proposed changes to the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area.”

