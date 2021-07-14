MDA makes disaster recovery loans available to Minnesota farmers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority board announced Wednesday that it is making zero-interest loans available to Minnesota farmers whose operations are suffering from a lack of rain.

The decision to make the loans available comes from the RFA Board’s determination that an emergency exists in Minnesota due to drought.

“The RFA board members voted unanimously to make these disaster recovery funds available because of current drought conditions,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “This zero-interest loan program is especially important for farmers whose crops and livestock are suffering from the drought and were not insured or were underinsured.”

The Disaster Recovery Loan Program can be used to help cover lost revenue or expenses not covered by insurance. The funds can be used to help clean up, repair, or replace farm buildings; repair or replace septic and water systems; or replace seed, fertilizer (or other cropping inputs), feed, or livestock and poultry.

Farmers in Minnesota counties considered to be in severe drought or worse (depicted as category D2 and greater in the image below) and in contiguous counties are eligible to apply for the Disaster Recovery Loan Program.

This map of Minnesota illustrates and categorizes which level of drought Minnesota counties are experiencing as of July 6, 2021. (Source: Deborah Bathke/National Drought Mitigation Center)

In addition, eligible farmers must have received at least 50% of their annual gross income from farming for the past three years and will work through their bank to secure the loans from the RFA. Interest rates on the RFA portion of the loan are currently set at 0.0%.

More information on the Disaster Recovery Loan Program is available on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website.

