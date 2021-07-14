Portion of Highway 13 named in honor of fallen marine

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Late last month Governor Tim Walz signed the transportation bill into law, included in that bill was a designation for a portion of Highway 13 to be named in honor of fallen Waseca Marine Corporal Caleb Erickson.

Erickson died in February 2014 when his convoy came under attack by a suicide bomber.

Now his friends and family are asking for support so the designation can be completed before the Caleb Erickson Memorial Event in August. They’re in need of 3 thousand dollars in donations by July 23rd in order to have the signs up by the August 28 event. Under the law, Highway 13 from the north to south borders of Waseca County will be called Corporal Caleb L. Erickson Memorial Highway.

A GoFundMe has been created for donors to support the effort. To learn more click here.

