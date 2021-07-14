State Street Theater Company to perform musical ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Performers from the State Street Theater Company will soon be taking the main stage to perform the musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Little Shop of Horrors is described as a “deviously delicious Broadway, and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical” by the State Street Theater Co.

Performances are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on July 23-24, and at 2 p.m. on July 25.

Tickets are available at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, Hy-Vee in New Ulm and online at statestreetnewulm.org.

Patrons attending a performance are asked not to park in the lot behind Emerson-Union apartments. There is ADA parking and other parking available in the theater’s back parking lot off Washington Street.

Visit State Street Theater Co.’s website for more information, including ticket purchases, upcoming shows and productions and casting calls.

In addition, visit the KEYC Community Calendar for more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa or to submit your own events.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.