Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

State Street Theater Company to perform musical ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Cast members for the upcoming performances of the 'Little Shop of Horrors' musical are pictured...
Cast members for the upcoming performances of the 'Little Shop of Horrors' musical are pictured in this undated file photo. Performances are scheduled for July 23-25, 2021, at the State Street Theater Company in New Ulm, Minn.(State Street Theater Co.)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Performers from the State Street Theater Company will soon be taking the main stage to perform the musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Little Shop of Horrors is described as a “deviously delicious Broadway, and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical” by the State Street Theater Co.

Performances are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on July 23-24, and at 2 p.m. on July 25.

Tickets are available at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, Hy-Vee in New Ulm and online at statestreetnewulm.org.

Patrons attending a performance are asked not to park in the lot behind Emerson-Union apartments. There is ADA parking and other parking available in the theater’s back parking lot off Washington Street.

Visit State Street Theater Co.’s website for more information, including ticket purchases, upcoming shows and productions and casting calls.

In addition, visit the KEYC Community Calendar for more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa or to submit your own events.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Joel McCarley left a foster home in St. Peter,...
St. Peter authorities seek escaped resident
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
Three years ago, Animal Humane Society seized 72 horses from an individual, citing neglect....
Goldmount Veterinary Clinic secures $1.5 million in verdict against Animal Humane Society

Latest News

Most families will get the expanded child tax credit based on their last tax return, but...
Enhanced Child Tax Credit: What you should know
James Gerholdt holds one of this snakes he presents during his "The Remarkable Reptiles"...
Blue Earth County Library hosts Remarkable Reptiles presentation
Blue Earth County Library hosts Remarkable Reptiles presentation
Officials advice drivers to watch for pedestrians amid busier summer months.
Officials encourage road safety for drivers, pedestrians amid busier summer months