Teen hospitalized following crash in Blue Earth County

A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A teen is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. According to the State Patrol, the 17-year-old boy was southbound on Highway 22 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled in the ditch. He was taken from the scene to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.

Details on the extent of his injuries have not been released.

