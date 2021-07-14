Traditional collegiate schedule set to return for upcoming year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The past year proved challenging for sports at all levels, but after all the make-shift schedules and guidelines the landscape is starting to return to normal at the collegiate level.

”Today, a pretty normal day for an administrator working on busing and transportation for the fall. That’s the kind of stuff that typically happens in the summer, last year, that was one of those things that we didn’t take care of until the middle of August when that got settled,” said Don Westphal, BLC Director of Athletics.

A fall season is set to return in the coming months after most of those sports shifted to a spring schedule in the 2020-2021 school year. This year reverts back to a traditional schedule along with fans, concessions and everything else that goes with a typical collegiate sporting event but there are still some questions left to be answered ahead of game time.

“We’re actually a little bit in a waiting game right now even last week the NCAA came out and said they’re waiting for the Delta variant to get an idea about what would have to happen with sports this year. Everyone’s assumption is if you’re vaccinated, you’re okay, but the question mark is what do you do with the athletes that aren’t vaccinated, so we’ll have to get some guidance from the NCAA on that one,” said Westphal.

The biggest change coming this year for Bethany and the rest of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference won’t have anything to do with COVID but rather the loss of St. Scholastica as the Saints join Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

That means the UMAC will now be an eight team conference.

The Vikings first competitions this fall are set to begin early September.

