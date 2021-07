MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether you are 5-years-old or 95-years-old, we could all benefit from taking some time out of the day to relax.

Meditation is one way to unwind. Lisa and Kelsey from KEYC News Now This Morning met with local Psychotherapist Andrew Archer for how to get the most out of the experience.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.