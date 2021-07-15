City officials react to Mankato and North Mankato retaining metropolitan status

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato and North Mankato will keep its status as metropolitan.

Mankato and North Mankato with a population of about 61,000 could’ve been deemed a “micropolitan” area, falling into the category of smaller Minnesota cities, including Red Wing, Fairmont, and dozen others.

The federal government had suggested a population minimum of 100,000 people instead of 50,000 people to obtain a metropolitan statistical status or MSA.

But on Tuesday, word came that the change had been scrapped.

“For us to maintain our metropolitan statistical area status is just huge for this community it means a lot of federal funding that helps us with roads, bridges, and other federally supported programs,” says Mark Dehen, City of North Mankato Mayor.

MSA status also means Greater Mankato will not have to compete with other smaller communities for funding for resources.

City officials also say the metro status is vital for economic development and growth.

“Economic development in our area is important for our taxes, growth in our communities, and retention by keeping our young citizens here in Mankato. So staying with the MSA was an extremely important part of that,” says Najwa Massad, Mayor of Mankato.

“We are working with site planners all the time for other businesses that want to come into the area, so the larger businesses are always looking to MSA status when making decisions where they want to locate their businesses or warehouses,” says Dehen.

“Mankato area is a regional hub, we know that a lot of people come here for employment, activities. Having that MSA designation certainly keeps us on the map, keeps us relevant, and provides that basis that allows us to bring dollars into the community,” says Bob Meyer, Blue Earth County Administrator.

Greater Mankato Growth led the local drive to retain the MSA status; they say they’re proud of the region’s effort.

“Everyone came together, whether they were sending letters, the legislatures, both at the state and federal level working, Senator Klobuchar, Senator Smith, as well as Congressman Hagedorn, we had conversations with them as well along with our partners to make sure everyone knew what was happening, staying top of the issue, I really feel the collaboration everyone coming together really made the world of difference in preserving our status,” says Jessica Beyer, President and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.

