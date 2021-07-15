‘Construction Delays’ push back reopening of Highway 60

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - What the Minnesota Department of Transportation describes as ‘construction delays’ is pushing back the reopening of Highway 60 from Eagle Lake to Elysian.

MnDOT says that portion, also referred to as phase one of the project is likely to remain closed to traffic until late next week, weather permitting.

Phase 2 of the project began earlier this week, that covers a portion of Highway 60 between Elysian and Waterville. MnDOT says the full implementation of the Phase 2 detour will begin when the Phase 1 detour is removed.

Officials say work to replace sidewalks in the City of Madison Lake will continue after Highway 60 reopens to traffic.

