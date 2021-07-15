Your Photos
Executive order intends to increase economic competition

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KEYC) — The Biden administration recently issued an executive order intended to boost competition in the U.S. economy.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) is commending the president’s order, saying the action will help Minnesota meatpackers specifically.

The order directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture to redefine when meat can bear “Product of USA” labels so that consumers have accurate, transparent labels that enable them to choose products made here.

Approximately $500 million, through the American Rescue Plan, is aimed toward medium and small-sized farming operations to boost competition in the industry, which Smith says is currently dominated by four large operations.

“That’s going to create more competition and more options for farmers and ranchers, and that is a good thing,” Smith said.

Smith adds that the Justice Department should still be investigating if the large processors are in violation of antitrust laws.

