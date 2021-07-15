Farmamerica announces expansion, renovation

WASECA Minn. (KEYC) - Farmamerica, the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center, came to life over 40 years ago when agricultural advocates wanted to celebrate and showcase the evolving story of Minnesota agriculture.

Today it features a visitor center, pond, prairie, historical buildings, plus a collection of antique farm equipment.

“I grew up on a farm and married a farmer, raised our kids on the farm, but not everyone is as fortunate as I am to have that farm experience, in fact most families today are multiple generations removed away from the farm...so we are hoping at Farmamerica, to help people make that connection again so that they can understand what our farmers are doing and be proud of it” said Farmamerica Executive Director, Jessica Rollins.

For over a year and a half Farmamerica has been raising funds with its Rooted & Growing Campaign.

“To expand and renovate our existing facilities, add new educational programs and hands-on exhibits, we also plan to add an exclusive playground for folks who visit,” said Rollins.

So far raising $459, 075 of its $850,000 goal.

“We’ve made it this far because of individuals, businesses and donors who believe in this cause. So thank you to our donors including but not limited to, MN Corn Growers, MN Soybean Research & Promotion Council, Compeer Financial, Crystal Valley, CFS, CHS, MN Farm Bureau, MN Pork Board, Midwest Dairy, Alltech and Hubbard Feeds,” said Rollins.

In addition, the site will receive an additional $250,000 from the state of Minnesota.

Construction is already underway, with completion planned for 2022.

