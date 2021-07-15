Your Photos
GoFundMe for Kossuth County mother after the death of her two sons exceeds funding goal

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A GoFundMe page for the mother of two Kossuth County boys allegedly killed by their father before he took his own life, has exceeded its goal.

According to Iowa officials, the bodies of 6-year-old Logan Phelon and 3-years-old and Seth Phelon were found earlier this month in a murder-suicide.

Their father, 32-year-old Christopher Phelon, was also found dead at the scene with what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

More than 250 donors are offering their support to the boys’ mother, with around 15,000 raised so far. The goal was initially set at $5,000.

To learn more and/or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/support-grace-after-the-death-of-her-two-sons.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

