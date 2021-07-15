Your Photos
Gov. Walz signs order restricting conversion therapy

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signs an executive order this Thursday restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.

The practice attempts to change a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation and has been cited by the American Medical Association to have long-term detrimental effects on an LGBTQ+ community members’ mental health.

Following the executive order, HMOs in Minnesota will be required to provide evidence that they do not cover the debunked practice.

In addition, the state will pursue legal action against organizations engaged in discriminatory practices related to conversion therapy as well as require recovery payments from insurers that have previously covered the therapy.

Gov. Walz says the Minnesota Department of Health will also prepare a report on the public health impacts of conversion therapy.

