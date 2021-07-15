Highway 60 construction delayed

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is pushing back the reopening of Highway 60 from Eagle Lake to Elysian.

Phase 2 of the project began earlier this week, that covers a portion of Highway 60 between Elysian and Waterville.

Which actually a little ahead of schedule, the weather has been instrumental with the construction process according to MnDOT.

Officials say work to replace sidewalks in the city of Madison Lake will continue after Highway 60 reopens to traffic.

”So, it delayed a little bit, I would say maybe a week-ish. So the road was or at least this phase of it was supposed to open on the sixteenth. It will probably be later next week, we want to make sure that we are getting all of the shoulders that were a little bit soft from the rain. Get those firmed up so we can pave on them and we should be in business. Actually the project has gone really, really well and can’t complain about the weather too much,” MnDOT project supervisor Todd Kjolstad said.

MnDOT says they are likely to get done with the project before the November end date, even with the delay.

